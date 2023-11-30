LESCO detects 316 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 316 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara on the 82nd day of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Thursday that the company had submitted FIR applications against 316 electricity thieves, out of which 191 cases were registered in respective police stations, while 16 accused were arrested.

On the 82nd consecutive day (Nov 30) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman said large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 16 were commercial, two agricultural, one industrial and 297 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 329,038 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.

291 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill against 5,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Takiaya Jamu area of Shahdara Town; Rs 240,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 4,000 units to a customer stealing electricity also in Shahdara Town; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 2,000 units to another power thief in Ferozwala area; and Rs 150,000 detection bill against 1,500 units to a power thief in Majeed Colony area of Mustafa Town.

During the 82 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 31,423 power connections and submitted 31,046 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 30,075 FIRs have been registered, while 15,100 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 52,936,781 detection units worth Rs 2,097,139,959 to all the power pilferers.