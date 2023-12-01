LESCO detects 323 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 323 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 83rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 323 electricity thieves, out of which 178 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 24 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 83rd consecutive day (Dec. 01) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 10 were commercial, 04 agricultural, 03 industrial and 306 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 372,579 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.840 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 350,000 detection bill against 5,510 units to an electricity pilferer in Sarai Mughal area; Rs 300,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 3,900 units to a customer stealing electricity also in Kot Abdul Maalik; Rs 250,000 detection bill against 4,000 units to another power thief in Factory Area; and Rs 250,000 detection bill to a power thief in an area along side Sheikhupura Road.

During the 83 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 31,750 power connections and submitted 31,372 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 30,365 FIRs have been registered, while 15,230 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 53,372,718 detection units worth Rs 2,111,409,421 to all the power pilferers.