LESCO detects 329 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 329 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 84th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here on Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 329 electricity thieves, out of which 206 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 20 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer, Shahid Haider were supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were also being brought to justice.

On the 84th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 06 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 319 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 371,681 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.473 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 200,000 detection bill against 2,500 units to an electricity pilferer in Yousaf Park area of Shahdara Town; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 3,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Sanat Nagar, Islampura; Rs 150,000 detection bill against 1,856 units to another power thief in Shad Bagh area; and Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thief in Township Lahore.

During the 84 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 32,080 power connections and submitted 31,699 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 30,699 FIRs have been registered, while 15,344 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 54,161,049 detection units worth Rs 2,121,584,593 to all the power pilferers.