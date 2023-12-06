LESCO detects 335 power pilferers in a day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 335 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 88th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 335 electricity thieves, out of which 157 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 15 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 88th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 08 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 325 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 338,261 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.101 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 200,000 to an electricity pilferer in Green Town Lahore; Rs 192,860 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Depaalpur Okara; Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thief in Shadman area of Lahore; and Rs 219,769 detection bill to a power thief in Baghbanpura area.

During the 88 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 33,155 power connections and submitted 32,771 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 31,613 FIRs have been registered, while 15,606 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 55,306,716 detection units worth Rs 2,169,896,397 to all the power pilferers.