LESCO detects 33,763 power pilferers in 90 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 33,763 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 90 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has so far submitted FIR applications against 33,370 electricity thieves, out of which 32,217 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 15,774 accused have been arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves have been charged so far with 56,079,884 detection units amounting to Rs 2,189,397,382.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.

The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 90th consecutive day of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 315 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR applications against 314 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 155 FIRs have been registered while 09 accused have been arrested.

During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with a total of 374,703 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11,706,551.

On the 90th day of anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 47,392 detection units to a connection in Ismail Nagar area; 28,600 detection units to another connection in Ameen Park area; 6,640 detection units to a power pilferer in the area of Sheranwala Gate; and 5,167 detection units worth to a power thief in area of Bhaati Gate.