LESCO Detects 338 Power Pilfering Connections On 56th Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 338 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 56th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 336 electricity thieves, out of which 223 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 34 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 56th consecutive day (Nov. 3) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 05 agricultural, 03 industrial and 317 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 456,938 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 19.956 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 1.5 million detection bill against 31,610 units to an electricity pilferer in Ganda Singh Wala area of Kasur; Rs 210,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 3,600 units to a customer stealing electricity in Baghbanpura Lahore; Rs 190,000 detection bill against 3,100 units to another power thief in Saddar areas, Kasur; and Rs 190,000 detection bill against 3,000 units to a power thief in Aminpura Kasur.

During the 56 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 23,201 power connections and submitted 22,964 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 22,145 FIRs have been registered, while 11,574 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 44,252,616 detection units worth Rs 1,904,137,002 to all the power pilferers.

