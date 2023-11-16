LESCO detects 346 power pilferers on 69th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 346 connections from

where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore,

Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 69th day of grand anti-power

theft campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday the company has also submitted

FIR applications against 340 electricity thieves, out of which 226 FIRs had been

registered in respective police stations, while 31 accused had been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves was being conducted

on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LESCO

chief vowed that operations would continue without discrimination until the complete

end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and

employees who facilitate them were also being brought to justice.

On the 69th consecutive day (Nov 16) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman

added, a large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and

all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized

connections 07 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 338 domestic, and all these connections

were disconnected and charged with a total of 400,395 units as detection bill amounting

to Rs 14.930 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged

Rs 230,000 detection bill against 9,305 units to an electricity pilferer in Bhikkhi area of

Sheikhupura; Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 1,650 units to a customer

stealing electricity in Ferozwala; Rs 150,000 detection bill against 1,650 units to another

power thief in Mustafa Abad; and Rs 120,045 detection bill to a power thief in Baghbanpura Lahore.

During the 69 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected

pilferage on 26,543 power connections and submitted 26,267 FIR applications against electricity

thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which, 25,346 FIRs had been registered,

while 12,611 accused had so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far

charged a total of 48,568,180 detection units worth Rs 2,004,591,917 to all power pilferers.