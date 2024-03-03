LESCO detects 350 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 350 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 172nd day of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 137 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations.

On the 172nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 09 were commercial, 01 industrial, 02 agricultural and 338 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 241,388 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.

588 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Shafiqabad area; Rs 254,700 detection bills to a power pilferer in Phool Nagar, Rs 200,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Akbari Gate area, and Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in an area around Data Darbar.

During the 172 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 59,706 power connections and 54,859 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,795 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 78,376,400 detection units worth Rs 2,997,335,026 to all the power pilferers.