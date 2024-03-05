Open Menu

LESCO Detects 356 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

LESCO detects 356 power pilferers in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 356 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 173rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 356 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 173rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 128 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 173rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

 Among the seized connections, 08 were commercial, 04 industrial, 04 agricultural and 340 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 342,016 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.908 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 2.1 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Lakhhu Der area; Rs 750,000 detection bills to a power pilferer in Kasur district, Rs 200,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shad Bagh area, and Rs 122,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in an area around Safdar Abad.

During the 173 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 60,062 power connections and 55,252 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 18,700 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 78,739,442 detection units worth Rs 3,087,508,617 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Bagh FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

11 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

5 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

12 minutes ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

12 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

24 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

24 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

29 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

29 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

29 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

29 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan