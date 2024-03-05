LESCO detects 356 power pilferers in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 356 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 173rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 356 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 173rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 128 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 173rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections, 08 were commercial, 04 industrial, 04 agricultural and 340 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 342,016 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.908 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 2.1 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Lakhhu Der area; Rs 750,000 detection bills to a power pilferer in Kasur district, Rs 200,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shad Bagh area, and Rs 122,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in an area around Safdar Abad.

During the 173 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 60,062 power connections and 55,252 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 18,700 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 78,739,442 detection units worth Rs 3,087,508,617 to all the power pilferers.