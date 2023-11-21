Open Menu

LESCO Detects 363 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 07:32 PM

LESCO detects 363 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 363 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 74th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 363 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 74th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 361 electricity thieves, out of which 234 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 74th consecutive day (Nov. 21) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 03 agricultural, 02 industrial and 347 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 402,088 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.864 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill against 5,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Johar Town Lahore; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 2,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Shafi Park area of Ferozwala; Rs 198,750 detection bill against 2,215 units to another power thief in Manga Mandi; and Rs 185,000 detection bill to a power thief in Race Course area of Lahore.

During the 74 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 28,481 power connections and submitted 28,128 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 27,174 FIRs have been registered, while 13,144 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 50,831,215 detection units worth Rs 2,069,014,694 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Manga Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Race Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of count ..

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

4 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrit ..

Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrition

4 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in a day

4 minutes ago
 First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbe ..

First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbearer for youth, inspiration fo ..

7 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false so ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false social media claims

7 minutes ago
 Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as ..

Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as grave issues: Dr Masoud J Al-M ..

6 minutes ago
Technology continuously evolving, armed forces nee ..

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces need to keep pace with evolving t ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

23 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

23 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

23 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

27 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan