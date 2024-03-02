LESCO Detects 364 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 364 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 171st day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 144 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 171st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections 07 were commercial, 02 industrial, 04 agricultural and 351 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 286,368 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 910.955 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 857,455 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Manawan area; Rs 643,000 detection bills to a power pilferer in Sabza Zar Society, Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Baghbanpura area, and Rs 271,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in an area of Khudian.
During the 171 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 59,356 power connections and 54,659 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,793 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 78,132,291 detection units worth Rs 2,988,491,134 to all the power pilferers.
