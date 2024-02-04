LESCO detects 366 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 366 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 148th day of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 151 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 148th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 05 agricultural, 01 industrial and 347 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 222,269 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 7.255 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 150,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Qila Gujjar Singh area; Rs 100,000 detection bills to another power pilferer in Gawalmandi area, Rs 100,000 fine in the form of detection bills to customer stealing electricity in Samanabad area of Lahore; and Rs 98,574 detection bill to a power thieve in Hadyara area.

During the 148 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 51,338 power connections and 47,500 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,466 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 71,154,633 detection units worth Rs 2,754,787,610 to all the power pilferers.