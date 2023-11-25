Open Menu

LESCO Detects 371 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

LESCO detects 371 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 371 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 77th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 371 electricity thieves, out of which 227 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 20 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 77th consecutive day (Nov. 25) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 14 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 355 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 440,583 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 17.773 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 216,800 detection bill against 2,960 units to an electricity pilferer in Ravi Riyan area; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 2,500 units to a customer stealing electricity in Yousaf Park area of Shahdara Town; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 5,076 units to another power thief in Empress Park area of Garhi Shahu; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Gawal Mandi Lahore.

During the 77 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 30,000 power connections and submitted 29,630 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 28,596 FIRs have been registered, while 13,304 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 52,428,648 detection units worth Rs 2,101,562,523 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

5 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

5 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

5 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

12 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

21 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

21 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

22 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan