LESCO Detects 375 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 375 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 174th day of the anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 132 FIRs were registered in respective police stations. He said that large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, six were commercial, one industrial, five agricultural and 363 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 269,670 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.
918 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 265,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Shahdara Town; Rs 165,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Bhaman Jhuggian, Rs 165,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Shad Bagh, and Rs 100,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Millat Park area.
During the 174 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 60,439 power connections and 55,560 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 19,266 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 79,012,916 detection units worth Rs 3,018,195,457 to all the power pilferers.
