LESCO Detects 383 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 383 connections
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 383 connections
from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore,
Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 151st day of grand anti-power
theft campaign.
LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company had also
submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 169 FIRs had
been registered in respective police stations, while one accused had been arrested.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted
on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that
the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.
The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them
are also being brought to justice.
On the 151st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added,
large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them
were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections
13 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 368 domestic, and all these connections were
disconnected and charged with a total of 262,646 units as detection bill amounting
to Rs 9.330 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged
Rs 767,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Aziz Park area; Rs 600,000 detection
bills to another power pilferer in Lower Mall area, Rs 218,000 fine in the form of detection
bills to customer stealing electricity in Shad Bagh area of Lahore; and Rs 200,000 detection
bill to a power thieve in Johar Town.
During the 151 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO
detected pilferage on 51,726 power connections and 47,750 FIRs have been registered
against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,520 accused have so far
been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 71,424,856 detection
units worth Rs 2,765,490,349 to all the power pilferers.
Recent Stories
Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining are ..
PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock
Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: Achakzai
IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..
Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters
Security beefed up in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining areas10 minutes ago
-
Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: Achakzai10 minutes ago
-
IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader10 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered30 minutes ago
-
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information30 minutes ago
-
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President30 minutes ago
-
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-year term30 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters35 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in Islamabad35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-11835 minutes ago
-
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation35 minutes ago
-
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate voters33 minutes ago