LESCO detects 383 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 383 connections

from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore,

Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 151st day of grand anti-power

theft campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company had also

submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 169 FIRs had

been registered in respective police stations, while one accused had been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted

on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that

the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.

The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them

are also being brought to justice.

On the 151st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added,

large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them

were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections

13 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 368 domestic, and all these connections were

disconnected and charged with a total of 262,646 units as detection bill amounting

to Rs 9.330 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged

Rs 767,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Aziz Park area; Rs 600,000 detection

bills to another power pilferer in Lower Mall area, Rs 218,000 fine in the form of detection

bills to customer stealing electricity in Shad Bagh area of Lahore; and Rs 200,000 detection

bill to a power thieve in Johar Town.

During the 151 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO

detected pilferage on 51,726 power connections and 47,750 FIRs have been registered

against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,520 accused have so far

been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 71,424,856 detection

units worth Rs 2,765,490,349 to all the power pilferers.