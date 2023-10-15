LESCO detects 385 power pilferers on 38th day of anti-theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 385 connections from where the power consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 38th of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 384 electricity thieves, out of which 203 cases have been registered in respective police stations, while 37 accused have been arrested.

On Oct 15, the spokesman said, some commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and their connections were disconnected. Among the seized connections were 14 commercial, six agricultural and 365 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 826,021 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 39.314 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 1.245 million detection bill against 58,560 units to an electricity pilferer in Kahna area; Rs 1.181 million fine in the form of detection bill against 38,348 units to a customer stealing electricity in Mirzapur area of Depalpur; Rs 713,705 detection bill against 10,069 units to a power thief in Badami Bagh area of Lahore; and Rs 800,000 detection bill against 9,428 units to another power thief in Naulakhha area of Lahore .

During the 38 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 17,787 power connections and submitted 17,631 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 16,532 FIRs have been registered, while 5,731 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 36,592,374 detection units worth Rs 1,643,090,925 to all the power pilferers.