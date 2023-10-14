Open Menu

LESCO Detects 387 Power Pilferers On 37th Day Of Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 07:51 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 387 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 37th day of the grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 387 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 37th day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that the company had also far submitted FIR applications against 285 electricity thieves, out of which 214 cases had been registered in respective police stations, while 48 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 37th consecutive day anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections were 03 industrial, 14 commercial, 01 agricultural and 369 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 719,690 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 34.809 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 07 million as detection bill against 14,000 unit to an electricity pilferer in Chaman Colony of Shahdara area; Rs 500,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 8,900to another customer stealing electricity on Circular Road Lahore; Rs 460,000 detection bill against 7,000 units to a power thief in Shahdara Town of Lahore; and Rs 426,64 as detection bill against 15,753 units to an electricity thief in Chak No. 565 Dogran.

During the 37 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 17,397 power connections and submitted 17,242 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 16,164 FIRs have been registered, while 5,485 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 35,957,439 detection units worth Rs 1,603,554,820 to all the power pilferers.

