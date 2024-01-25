Lesco Detects 389 Power Pilferers
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 389 connections
from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts
(Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 138th day of
grand anti-power theft campaign.
The Lesco spokesman told media here Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 389 electricity thieves, out of which 168 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 10 accused have been arrested.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 138th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.
Among the seized connections were 09 commercial, 03 industrial and 377 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 292,110 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.208 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained the company charged detection units worth Rs 240,550 to a electricity pilferer in Mughalpura area, Rs 184,000 to another power pilferers in Shad Bagh area; Rs 160,000 detection bill to another customers stealing electricity in Ichhra area, and Rs 157,000 fine to another electricity thief in Saddar area of Nishat Colony.
During the 138 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the Lesco detected pilferage on 47,603 power connections and submitted 47,148 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 44,610 FIRs have been registered, while 17,387 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The company has so far charged a total of 68,082,194 detection units worth Rs 2,645,368,418 to all the power pilferers.
