LESCO Detects 389 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 389 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 183rd day of the anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 192 FIRs were registered in respective police stations.
On the 183rd consecutive day of the campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 370 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 263,548 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.
494 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 227,750 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in khuddiyan area; Rs 223,350 detection bill to a power pilferer in Bakarke area, Rs 125,000 detection bill to an electricity thief also in Baghbanpura, and Rs 100,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Wala Gujjarpura Singh area.
During the 183 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 63,869 power connections and 62,471 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,046 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 81,730,723 detection units worth Rs 3,110,273,968 to all the power pilferers.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs District Emergency Response Committee meeting8 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur orders security arrangements for Easter9 minutes ago
-
VC IUB terms employees asset for university9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 9.21m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Senate polls: 173 nomination papers issued in Balochistan9 minutes ago
-
UAF VC to be decorated with Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day9 minutes ago
-
Rs 717.4m fine imposed on 6711 power pilferers9 minutes ago
-
WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters19 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress of smart surveillance project19 minutes ago
-
MPAs inaugurate Imam Bibi Maternity Home, Health Centre19 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched19 minutes ago
-
Narh Sur cultural heritage added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Paki ..19 minutes ago