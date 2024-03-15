Open Menu

LESCO Detects 389 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 389 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 183rd day of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 192 FIRs were registered in respective police stations.

On the 183rd consecutive day of the campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 370 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 263,548 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.

494 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 227,750 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in khuddiyan area; Rs 223,350 detection bill to a power pilferer in Bakarke area, Rs 125,000 detection bill to an electricity thief also in Baghbanpura, and Rs 100,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Wala Gujjarpura Singh area.

During the 183 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 63,869 power connections and 62,471 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,046 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 81,730,723 detection units worth Rs 3,110,273,968 to all the power pilferers.

