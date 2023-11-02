Open Menu

LESCO Detects 392 Power Pilfering Connections On 55th Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 392 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 55th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 390 electricity thieves, out of which 257 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 50 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 55th consecutive day (Nov. 2) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 15 were commercial, 05 agricultural, 03 industrial and 369 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 593,113 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 23.050 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 2.5 million detection bill against 55,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Ferozwala area; Rs 500,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,330 units to a customer stealing electricity in Manawan Lahore; Rs 350,000 detection bill against 2,240 units to another power thief in Kahna Lahore; and Rs 300,000 detection bill against 2,152 units to a power thief in Mustafa Town Lahore.

During the 55 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 22,851 power connections and submitted 22,618 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 21,787 FIRs have been registered, while 11,456 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 43,759,038 detection units worth Rs 1,897,377,954 to all the power pilferers.

