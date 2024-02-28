LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 395 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 168th day of the anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 395 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 168th day of the anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 160 cases had been registered in respective police stations. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 168th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 01 industrial and 383 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 286,336 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.727 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Delhi Gate area; Rs 300,000 detection bills to a power pilferer in Gawalmandi area, Rs 250,000 detection bill to another electricity thief in Sattu Katla area, and Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in area of Green Town.

During the 168 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 58,202 power connections and 53,648 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,702 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 76,967,093 detection units worth Rs 2,946,328,433 to all the power pilferers.