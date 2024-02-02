LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 402 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 402 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 145th day of anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 402 electricity thieves, out of which 173 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 06 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 145th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 15 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 05 industrial and 381 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 310,268 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.763 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 01 million detection to an electricity pilferer in Green Town; Rs 300,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Manawan area of Lahore; Rs 256,352 to another power pilferer in Batapur area and Rs 200,000 detection bills respectively to two power thieves in Garhi Shahu area.

During the 145 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 50,557 power connections and submitted 50,269 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 46,844 FIRs have been registered, while 17,444 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 70,597,697 detection units worth Rs 2,735,497,194 to all the power pilferers.