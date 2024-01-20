Open Menu

LESCO Detects 402 Power Pilferers On 133rd day Of Anti-theft Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers on 133rd day of anti-theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 402 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 133rd day of the anti-power-theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against 402 electricity thieves, out of which 158 cases were registered at the respective police stations, while 19 accused were arrested.

On the 133rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 15 commercial, one agricultural and 386 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 353,269 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.

810 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 400,000 to an electricity pilferer in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area; Rs 216,900 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Girja Colony; Rs 150,000 fine to a power thief in Railway Washing Line area; and Rs 140,000 detection bill to a power thief in Shahdara Town.

During the 133 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 45,906 power connections and submitted 45,452 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 42,846 FIRs have been registered, while 17,228 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 66,571,124 detection units worth Rs 2,583,685,818 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

2 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

3 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

5 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

5 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

6 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

6 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

7 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan