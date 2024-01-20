LESCO Detects 402 Power Pilferers On 133rd day Of Anti-theft Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 402 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 133rd day of the anti-power-theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against 402 electricity thieves, out of which 158 cases were registered at the respective police stations, while 19 accused were arrested.
On the 133rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 15 commercial, one agricultural and 386 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 353,269 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.
810 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 400,000 to an electricity pilferer in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area; Rs 216,900 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Girja Colony; Rs 150,000 fine to a power thief in Railway Washing Line area; and Rs 140,000 detection bill to a power thief in Shahdara Town.
During the 133 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 45,906 power connections and submitted 45,452 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 42,846 FIRs have been registered, while 17,228 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 66,571,124 detection units worth Rs 2,583,685,818 to all the power pilferers.
