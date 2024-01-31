LESCO detects 407 power pilferers in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 407 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 144th day of anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against 407 electricity thieves, out of which 170 FIRs were registered with the respective police stations, while six accused were arrested.

On the 144th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, 13 were commercial, two agricultural and 392 domestic, and all the connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 319,132 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.

924 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 299,580 detection to an electricity pilferer in Phool Nagar; Rs 190,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Race Course area of Lahore; Rs 150,000 to another power pilferer in Shadman area and Rs 150,000 detection bills respectively to two power thieves in Naulakha area.

During the 144 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 49,730 power connections and submitted 49,269 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 46,929 FIRs have been registered, while 17,424 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 69,811,699 detection units worth Rs 2,705,989,526 to all the power pilferers.