LESCO detects 407 power pilferers on 31st day of anti-power theft campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 407 connections from where the customers

were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 31st day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company had also far submitted FIR applications against 405 electricity thieves, out of which 193 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations,

while 43 accused had been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the

Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 31st consecutive day (Oct. 08) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large

agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were

also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections were 03 industrial,

18 commercial, 09 agricultural and 377 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and

charged with a total of 1,458,233 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 36.535 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 4.928 million detection bill against 88,000 units to an electricity pilferer

on Davis Road Lahore; Rs 1.1 million fine in the form of detection bill against 13,825 units to another customer stealing electricity in Saleem Garden area of Shahdara; Rs 726,912 detection bill against 30,288 units to

a power thief in Sara-i-Mughal; and Rs 500,000 as detection bill against 10,638 units to an electricity thief

in Hanjarwal area of Lahore.

During the 31 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage

on 14,690 power connections and submitted 14,556 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the

relevant police stations out of which 13,599 FIRs have been registered, while 4,791 accused have so

far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 30,985,410 detection units

worth Rs 1,373,010,597 billion to all the power pilferers.