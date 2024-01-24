Open Menu

LESCO Detects 410 Power Pilferers During Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

LESCO detects 410 power pilferers during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 410 connections from where power consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 137th day of anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 410 electricity thieves, out of which 171 cases were registered in respective police stations, while three accused were arrested.

On the 137th consecutive day of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 08 commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 400 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 403,452 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.

737 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 300,000 and Rs 200,000 respectively to two electricity pilferers in Mughalpura area; Rs 160,000 detection bill to another consumer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town Lahore, and Rs 150,000 fine to another electricity theif in Ichhra area.

During the 137 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 47,211 power connections and submitted 46,756 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 44,239 FIRs have been registered, while 17,334 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 67,746,322 detection units worth Rs 2,630,088,386 to all the power pilferers.

