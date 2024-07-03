Open Menu

LESCO Detects 417 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 417 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 278th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 150 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 278th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 08 were commercial, 07 agricultural and 402 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 319,936 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.283 million.

During the 278 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 99,351 power connections and 86,868 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 34,079 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 111,952,503 detection units worth Rs 4,031,290,822 to all the power pilferers.

