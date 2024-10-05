Open Menu

LESCO Detects 417 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 417 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 417 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 159 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 19 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 01 were industrial, 13 commercial, 08 agricultural, and 395 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 293,249 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.972 million.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

2 minutes ago
 Young doctors urged to focus on research, educatio ..

Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization

2 minutes ago
 Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis ..

Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis for food security: UAF VC

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World T ..

Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’

2 minutes ago
 ECP postpones tests for various positions

ECP postpones tests for various positions

2 minutes ago
 Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

6 minutes ago
Constable held for detaining people illegally

Constable held for detaining people illegally

6 minutes ago
 PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers

PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers

6 minutes ago
 Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels P ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group

6 minutes ago
 Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously

Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously

3 minutes ago
 Roadmap for Smog Mitigation in Punjab (2024-2025)

Roadmap for Smog Mitigation in Punjab (2024-2025)

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan