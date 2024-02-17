LESCO Detects 418 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 09:17 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 418 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 158th day of anti-power theft campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 418 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 158th day of anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 155 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 158th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections 08 were commercial, 02 agricultural, 01 industrial and 407 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 305,202 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.434 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 825,455 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Manawan area; Rs 223,000 detection bills to another power pilferer in Mandi Usman Wala area, Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bills to customer stealing electricity in area of Green Town; and Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Garhi Shahu.
During the 158 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 54,511 power connections and 50,282 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,577 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 74,056,288 detection units worth Rs 2,842,969,047 to all the power pilferers.
Recent Stories
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates
PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals
UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK
CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours
10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms
Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM
188 kite seller held in grand operation
WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters
CED organizes training workshops for college teachers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates3 minutes ago
-
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley3 minutes ago
-
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals2 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms1 hour ago
-
Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM1 hour ago
-
188 kite seller held in grand operation1 hour ago
-
WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters1 hour ago
-
CED organizes training workshops for college teachers1 hour ago
-
District admin imposes ban on sale of wheat pills1 hour ago
-
Minister celebrates 75th anniversary of Gul Rana Nusrat Community Centre at family fair1 hour ago