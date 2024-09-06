Open Menu

LESCO Detects 425 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 425 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 132 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 19 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 338,644 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.188 million.

