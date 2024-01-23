LESCO detects 428 power pilferers during last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 428 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 136th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 428 electricity thieves, out of which 209 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 25 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 136th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 12 commercial, 04 agricultural and 412 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 375,770 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.596 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 02 million to an electricity pilferer in Alahabad area; Rs 200,000 detection bill to a customers stealing electricity in Shahdara Town Lahore, Rs 185,600 fine to another electricity thief in Manga Mandi area, and Rs 184,826 fine to a power thief in an area of Nankana Sahib district.

During the 136 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 46,801 power connections and submitted 46,347 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 43,889 FIRs have been registered, while 17,312 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 67,337,200 detection units worth Rs 2,617,421,158 to all the power pilferers.