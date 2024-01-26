LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 429 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 139th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 429 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 139th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 429 electricity thieves, out of which 166 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 09 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 139th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected.

Among the seized connections were 09 commercial, 02 industrial, 02 agricultural and 416 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 298,649 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.600 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 205,452 to a electricity pilferer in Batapur area, Rs 200,000 to another power pilferers in Qila Gujjar Singh area; Rs 200,000 detection bill to another customers stealing electricity in Raiwind area, and Rs 180,000 fine to another electricity thief in Race Course area.

During the 139 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 48,033 power connections and submitted 47,577 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 44,974 FIRs have been registered, while 17,458 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 68,427,859 detection units worth Rs 2,658,319,233 to all the power pilferers.