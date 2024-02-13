LESCO detects 434 power pilferers in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 434 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 154th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 434 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 154th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 194 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 154th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 14 were commercial, 02 agricultural, 01 industrial and 417 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 251,777 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 7.463 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 180,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Garhi Shahu area; Rs 150,000 detection bills to another power pilferer in Green Town, Rs 140,000 fine in the form of detection bills to customer stealing electricity in Shahdara area of Lahore; and Rs 124,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Manawan area.

During the 154 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 52,856 power connections and 48,534 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,524 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 72,288,019 detection units worth Rs 2,793,268,718 to all the power pilferers.