LESCO detects 440 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 440 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 177th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 209 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 177th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 09 were commercial, 01 industrial, 05 agricultural and 426 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 460,298 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.324 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 1.6 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Saddar area of Kasur district; Rs 1.6 million detection bill to a power pilferer in Mozang area, Rs 500,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Manawan area, and Rs 350,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Batapur area.

During the 177 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 61,794 power connections and 57,138 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 19,885 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 80,135,550 detection units worth Rs 3,055,504,552 to all the power pilferers.