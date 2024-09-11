LESCO Detects 443 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 443 connections from where people were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 194 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 19 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 09 were commercial, 02 agricultural, and 432 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 427,991 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.177 million.
During the 346 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 126,250 power connections and 112,700 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 38,220 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 137,881,882 detection units worth Rs 4,963,229,184 to all the power pilferers.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan needs multifaceted IT strategy for growth: PFC CEO1 second ago
-
Eight lakh kids get anti-polio doses in Multan14 seconds ago
-
Motorway Police M4 recover 4 bikes17 seconds ago
-
8th Boss meeting of Electrical Engineering department held20 seconds ago
-
1,550 'criminals' arrested10 minutes ago
-
Factory sealed, hotel fined20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 37 kg Ice from consignment booked for Australia20 minutes ago
-
PTV, PTV World to be revamped in accordance with modern era demands: Tarar30 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces Poster Competition on “Space Travel” theme30 minutes ago
-
SRSO brings relief to rain affected families30 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to acid throwing accused30 minutes ago
-
Moderate intensity earthquake jolted different parts of KP40 minutes ago