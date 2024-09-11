LESCO detects 443 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 443 connections from where people were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 194 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 19 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 09 were commercial, 02 agricultural, and 432 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 427,991 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.177 million.

During the 346 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 126,250 power connections and 112,700 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 38,220 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 137,881,882 detection units worth Rs 4,963,229,184 to all the power pilferers.