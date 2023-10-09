Open Menu

Lesco Detects 446 Power Pilferers On 32nd Day Of Anti-power Theft Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected a total of 446 connections from where

customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana

Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 32nd day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

A Lesco spokesman told the media here Monday that the company had also far submitted FIR applications

against 444 electricity thieves, out of which 203 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations,

while 30 accused had been arrested.

The anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the

Federal Power Division and the Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the

complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the Lesco officers and employees

who facilitate them were also being brought to justice.

On the 32nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, a large

commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected

and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections were 19 commercial and 427 domestic,

and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 831,078 units as detection bill

amounting to Rs 40.629 million.

He explained that the Lesco charged Rs 394,883 detection bill against 6,504 units to an electricity pilferer in Harbanspura area; Rs 330,946 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,427 units to another customer stealing electricity in Sanda Chishtiyana area of Kasur; Rs 314,650 detection bill against 5,694 units to a power thief in Saddar area of Kasur district; and Rs 304,977 as detection bill against 5,519 units to an electricity thief in Ganda Singh Wala area of Kasur.

During the 32 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the Lesco detected pilferage on 15,139 power connections and submitted 15,003 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 13,802 FIRs had been registered while 4,825 accused had so far been arrested by the police. The Lesco has so far charged a total of 31,904,701 detection units worth Rs 1,417,888,568 to all the power pilferers.

