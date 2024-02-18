LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 447 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 159th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 165 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 159th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 06 agricultural, 01 industrial and 429 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 308,300 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.678 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 01 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Green Town; Rs 788,888 detection bills to another power pilferer in Manawan area, Rs 165,000 fine in the form of detection bills to customer stealing electricity in area of Shahdara Town; and Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Gawalmandi.

During the 159 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 54,958 power connections and 50,559 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,594 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 74,365,314 detection units worth Rs 2,853,146,133 to all the power pilferers.