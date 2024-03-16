LESCO Detects 447 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 447 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 184th day of grand anti-power theft campaign
The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 242 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 184th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections 15 were commercial, 03 agricultural, 01 industrial and 428 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 316,600 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.544 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 114,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Ali Abad Town; Rs 85,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Sahir Town, Rs 98,542 detection bill to an electricity thief in Bagum Kot area, and Rs 86,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town.
During the 184 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 64,322 power connections and 62,868 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,047 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 82,051,352 detection units worth Rs 3,123,307,256 to all the power pilferers.
