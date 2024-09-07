Open Menu

Lesco Detects 455 Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 455 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.

A Lesco spokesman told media here Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 142 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 18 accused had been arrested by the police.

The anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 522,376 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.670 million.

