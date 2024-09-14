LESCO Detects 456 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 456 connections from where people were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 186 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 17 accused were arrested by the respective police.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All seized connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 346,758 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.698 million.
