LESCO Detects 469 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 469 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 178th day of anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 215 FIRs were registered in respective police stations.
On the 178th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 14 were commercial, three agricultural and 452 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 324,337 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.
744 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur area; Rs 171,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Misri Shah area, Rs 170,000 detection bill to another electricity thief also in Misri Shah area, and Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Parani area.
During the 178 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 62,263 power connections and 58,253 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 19,975 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 80,460,748 detection units worth Rs 3,065,360,623 to all the power pilferers.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asian cuisine, culture showcased at ACGC Festival in Jeddah2 minutes ago
-
WAPDA constructs mosque under LADP of Dasu Project2 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held2 minutes ago
-
Experts recommend Ramazan exercise regimen for weight loss2 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders felicitate Zardari12 minutes ago
-
Zardari's political insight, scholarly policies to propel nation towards development : Nawabzada12 minutes ago
-
All arrangements made for inmates in jail during Ramzan: Malik12 minutes ago
-
Strategy evolved to provide relief to people in Ramadan: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Commodities' rates fixed for Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Hampers' delivery at doorsteps to continue till 10th of Ramazan: commissioner22 minutes ago
-
One killed, 4 injured in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest son for torturing his parents32 minutes ago