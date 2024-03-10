LESCO detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 469 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 178th day of anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 215 FIRs were registered in respective police stations.

On the 178th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 14 were commercial, three agricultural and 452 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 324,337 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.

744 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur area; Rs 171,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Misri Shah area, Rs 170,000 detection bill to another electricity thief also in Misri Shah area, and Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Parani area.

During the 178 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 62,263 power connections and 58,253 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 19,975 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 80,460,748 detection units worth Rs 3,065,360,623 to all the power pilferers.