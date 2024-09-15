Open Menu

LESCO Detects 469 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Published September 15, 2024

LESCO detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 469 connections from where people were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.

A spokesman told the media here Sunday that LESCO also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 150 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 16 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with a total of 382,426 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.268 million.

