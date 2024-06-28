LESCO Detects 478 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 478 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 273rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 148 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 33 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 273rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 14 were commercial, 09 agricultural and 454 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 600,500 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.307 million.
During the 273 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 97,441 power connections and 87,851 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 33,934 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 110,047,025 detection units worth Rs 3,951,903,057 to all the power pilferers.
