Open Menu

LESCO Detects 48,489 Power Pilferers In 140 Days Of Anti-theft Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM

LESCO detects 48,489 power pilferers in 140 days of anti-theft campaign

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 48,489 connections from where consumers were allegedly pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- in 140 days of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 48,489 connections from where consumers were allegedly pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- in 140 days of anti-power theft campaign.

A spokesman told the media on Saturday that LESCO submitted 48,033 FIR [first information report] applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which 45,268 cases were registered and 17,417 accused were arrested. LESCO so far charged a total of 68,799,505 detection units worth Rs 2.675 billion [or precisely Rs 2,675,116,715] to all power pilferers.

On the 140th consecutive day of the campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO teams detected 455 power pilferers and submitted 455 FIR applications with the respective police stations, out of which 183 cases were registered, while five accused were arrested.

Large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft during the campaign, and all of them faced disconnection of their connections. Among the severed connections were seven commercial, four agricultural and 444 domestic. All power pilferers were charged with a total of 368,813 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.285 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 200,00 to an electricity pilferer in Anarkali area, Rs 120,000 to a power thief in Gulshan-e-Ravi area, Rs 110,000 to a consumers stealing electricity in Shahdara area, and Rs 106,250 to another consumers stealing electricity in Shadbagh area.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general ele ..

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election

3 minutes ago
 PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

3 minutes ago
 Financial inclusion of special people leads to soc ..

Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..

3 minutes ago
 CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including ..

CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Elderly woman's body recovered

Elderly woman's body recovered

5 minutes ago
 Couple injured in gas fire incident

Couple injured in gas fire incident

5 minutes ago
Police holds flag march regarding general election ..

Police holds flag march regarding general elections

10 minutes ago
 People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh As ..

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif

10 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focu ..

Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..

7 minutes ago
 LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

7 minutes ago
 8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

7 minutes ago
 Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD ..

Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan