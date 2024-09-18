LESCO detects 489 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 489 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 187 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 04 were industrial, 19 commercial, 04 agricultural, and 462 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 552,254 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.835 million.

During the 352 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 128,584 power connections and 116,686 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 38,367 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 140,398,738 detection units worth Rs 5,044,536,939 to all the power pilferers.