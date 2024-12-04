LESCO Detects 489 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 489 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hours.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 175 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 28 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 15 were commercial, 05 agricultural and 469 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 323,463 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.340 million.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan for renewed commitment against corruption for uplifting of country2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat lauds journalists for promoting positive traditions2 minutes ago
-
KMC inaugurates first Anti-Rape Cell in KP2 minutes ago
-
Amir reviews development, progress on projects in GB2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel rejects opposition’s allegations regarding appointments in universities2 minutes ago
-
President IIUI for collective efforts to improve quality in education2 minutes ago
-
CM seeks plan in 10 days for health sector reforms2 minutes ago
-
Grand search operation conducted in PS Golra Jurisdiction to Enhance Security12 minutes ago
-
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission visits Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens12 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti orders CMIT to review wheat stocks, seeks comprehensive report12 minutes ago
-
WPC, CPDI holds round-table discussion on Pakistan's fight against Gender-Based Violence12 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force actively playing role in arresting crime ratio: CPO12 minutes ago