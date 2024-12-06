Open Menu

LESCO Detects 497 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 07:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 497 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 182 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 38 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 19 commercial, 11 agricultural, 02 industrial and 465 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 368,730 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 17.926 million.

