LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 503 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 242nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 175 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 35 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 271st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, 02 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 499 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 456,835 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.820 million.

During the 271 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 96,457 power connections and 85,257 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 33,870 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 10,900,604 detection units worth Rs 3,923,567,638 to all the power pilferers.