Open Menu

LESCO Detects 503 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 09:21 PM

LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 503 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 273rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 503 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 273rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The Lesco spokesman told media here Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 153 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 38 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The Lesco chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 273rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 10 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 489 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 805,509 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 39.27 million.

During the 273 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 97,946 power connections and 85,994 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 33,972 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 110,854,057 detection units worth Rs 3,991,389,760 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements fo ..

Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..

1 minute ago
 KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretar ..

KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts

1 minute ago
 Commissioner distributes shields among waste worke ..

Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers

7 minutes ago
 Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to gover ..

Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany

7 minutes ago
 Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve econ ..

Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy

7 minutes ago
 RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary wor ..

RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers

19 minutes ago
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

19 minutes ago
 DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

19 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

19 minutes ago
 Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PP ..

Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC

19 minutes ago
 Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

16 minutes ago
 Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup crick ..

Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan