LESCO Detects 503 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 503 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 273rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 503 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 273rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The Lesco spokesman told media here Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 153 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 38 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The Lesco chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 273rd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 10 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 489 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 805,509 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 39.27 million.
During the 273 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 97,946 power connections and 85,994 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 33,972 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 110,854,057 detection units worth Rs 3,991,389,760 to all the power pilferers.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers
Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC
Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam1 minute ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts1 minute ago
-
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers7 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers19 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram19 minutes ago
-
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City19 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters19 minutes ago
-
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC19 minutes ago
-
4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested16 minutes ago
-
CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends25 minutes ago
-
Tickets issued to 33 vehicles29 minutes ago
-
Rs 980m imposed on 9,631 electricity thieves29 minutes ago