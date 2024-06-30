LESCO Detects 506 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 506 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 274th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 178 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 46 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 274th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 23 were commercial, 04 agricultural, 02 industrial and 477 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 392,468 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.28 million.
During the 274 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 98,461 power connections and 86,305 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 34,020 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 111,255,642 detection units worth Rs 4,005,283,070 to all the power pilferers.
